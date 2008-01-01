Operational Studies Group


Topics Covered in Wargame Design
Design Projects: Articles by the design team of upcoming OSG games.
Scenarios & Variants: Modifications of existing OSG games.
Questions & Answers: Clarifications, often with design rational, and optional rules.
Design Theory: What makes a simulation successful? Can you have a successful simulation that is not a good game?
Basics of Wargame Design: Design begins with setting the correct time/space parameters, and our in-depth coverage will take you along for the ride.
Researching: The most important topics: 1) strengths and weaknesses of the armies, and 2) environment and geography.
Research Reports: Articles on three areas in research: 1) Games under development; 2) Work in archives in Europe and the U.S.; 3) Tours to visually inspect battle sites.





WARGAME DESIGN VOL. IV, Nr. 2


Editorial: That Thing Called “Realism”

Game Designers: David Collins

Bumps on the Road to Bautzen, Jean Foisy

NAC: Integrating Vedettes in CoN, Christopher Moeller

Chats by the Fire: Marches and Maneuvers, Vince Hughes

Designer’s Notes: Column Halt!

Orbat Notes: Commanding the Allies, Tim Carne

Orbat Notes: Crossing the Elster, Tim Carne

Design Files: Get Out of ZOC Free, Kevin Zucker

Design: Setting Limits in Wargame Design

Resurgence: Troops Left at Dresden, Jean Foisy

Update: Napoleon at the Crossroads

History Files: Napoleon at Vitebsk

Design Notes: Designing the Long Game

Design Files: March Rates, John Devereaux

Update: Napoleon’s Resurgence



WARGAME DESIGN VOL. IV, Nr. 1


Editorial: Operations
Crossroads: Organization Displays
Design Files: The High Brass, Vince Hughes
Troops: 2nd Provisional Croatian Regiment
Tactical Analysis: Maloyaroslavets, JC Prudhon
Design Notes: Ocaña Map Revision
Player's Notes: Making the Most of the Spanish
Design Notes: What is Scale-Appropriate?
Update: NAL: Stockhorns's Brigade


WARGAME DESIGN VOL. III, Nr. 12


Editorial: Work in Progress
Design Notes: Retreating in TLNB
Q&A: Napoleon’s Last Gamble
Design Files: Victory Locations on the map
Players Notes: Reorganization in the Campaign, Vince Hughes
Design Philosophy: Accuracy is Not Enough
Design Files: Map Layouts—Maloyaroslavets
Historical Notes: III Corps Attrition in 1813
Photo Essay: Napoleonic Tour 2017—Spain
Historical Notes: Berthier Came to My Town
Q&A: Displacement, Arty, Crew Heat Fatigue
Historical Notes: The Emperor and the Rabbi, Barrie Pollock
After Action Report: Smolensk Weekend, Andrew T. Fairnie
Design Files: Leader Details in TLNB, Andrew Hobley
1815 Reinforcement Schedule, Tim Carne


WARGAME DESIGN VOL. III, Nr. 11. 28 pages ...


Editorial, Napoleon's Military Maxims

Maxims, Thirty-seven Additional Maxims
Design Files, Principles of Design
Brainy Quotes, The Mind of Napoleon
Design Notes, The Three Arms in 1813
Design Notes, Ocaña Scenario Design


WARGAME DESIGN VOL. III, Nr. 10. 36 pages ...


Getting the Most from Artillery, Guy de Frances

Design Files: Victory Conditions
Interview: The Fourth Phase, Chris Basile
Milhaud's Cavalry Division in 1809
June 17th and All That Jazz, Paul Comben
Variant: Leader Losses
The British Way of War, Andrew Hobley
Tactics Cards and their Effects
Design Files: Command
Update: Napoleon's Last Gamble
Alternate Rules: Rest & Refit/La Garde Recule


WARGAME DESIGN VOL. III, Nr. 9. 24 pages ...


Editorial

We Never Knew His Middle Name, Kevin Zucker
Mentor, Eric Lee Smith
The Simonsen Way, Redmond Simonsen
The Forces at Hal, Tim Carne
Napoleon’s Maxims: Terrain
Design Files: March Rates in TLNB
Design Files: Roadblocks
FM 5-102: Expedient Obstacles
Scenario: Neverovsky at Krasnyi
NLG Grand Campaign, Guy De Frances
OrBat Notes: Spain, David Jones, Derek Lang


WARGAME DESIGN VOL. III, Nr. 8. 36 pages ...


NAPOLEON'S RED-COATED ADVERSARIES

2e Regiment de Chasseurs, Kevin Zucker

Deploy Before You Fight, Chris Moeller

The 7th Lancers, Kevin Zucker

The 1815 Order of Appearance, Tim Carne

Work in Progress: Fleurus 1794, Derek Lang

Rules Seminar: Rules to Kill

RULES UPDATES: All 6 TLNB titles and TLNB 6.8

Work in Progress: Napoleon’s Quagmire

Thoughts on the Grand Campaign

Design Files: What is Basis?

Study: Phases in Napoleonic Operations

Design Files: Roadblocks

Research Notes: The Spanish Army of 1809



WARGAME DESIGN VOL. III, Nr. 7. 20 pages ...


CONTENTS: JOHN MICHAEL YOUNG

A Great Designer Remembered, Kevin Zucker

The Most Ambitious Design Ever, Paul Saarvas

John Young and PRESTAGS, David Bowman

Follow Up, Kevin Zucker, Andreas E. Gebhardt

Wavre - Critical Sideshow, Kevin Zucker

TLNB Update

Special Offers



WARGAME DESIGN VOL. III, Nr. 6. 32 pages ...


CONTENTS: WATERLOO 200

Historiography of Waterloo, Andrew Hobley

Corsican Ogres, John Kisner

NLB Lost & Found, Nicola Contardi

NLB's Design Revolution, John Prados

TLNB Updates

NLG Developer's Notes, Derek Lang

House Rules, Barrie Pollock

The Route to Waterloo Luca Franceschetti

NLG Historical Notes, Kevin Zucker

Historic Smolensk AAR, Kevin Zucker



WARGAME DESIGN VOL. III, Nr. 5. 28 pages ...


Editorial
Amateurs Talk About Tactics, Kevin Zucker
The New Ways of War Richard K. Riehn
The Closed Watch Case Kevin Zucker
Survey Results
TNLB Update
The Uncertainty Principle Tim Carne
The Influence of Tactics Derek Lang
History in TLNB, Part I Cezary Domalski
Challenges in Wargame Design John Theissen



WARGAME DESIGN VOL. III, Nr. 4. 44 pages ...


The Player Always Knows
ATTRITION STUDIES
The Army of Bohemia at Leipzig, David Jones
Japanese Naval Air Forces, Kevin Zucker
NAPOLEON AT LEIPZIG
Zucker at Leipzig, Kevin Zucker
Marmont at Mockern, Kevin Zucker
Armistice Talks on 17 Oct. 1813
Letters from the Vault, 2008
WORK IN PROGRESS
Order of Battle Notes, Derek Lang
Recovery and Reorganization, Kevin Zucker
The Kremlin of Mozhaysk, Paolo Scannapieco
FML Baron Schustekh in 1809
PLAYER AIDS, Thomas J. Swider
TLNB Random Events
TRC 4 Days of 1809
Reorganization Display
TLNB Updates, Dick Vohlers



WARGAME DESIGN VOL. III, Nr. 1 - 2. 48 pages ...


Editorial
SPI: Fertile Ground, Kevin Zucker
What We Learned from Redmond Zucker and Demko
Combat in the TLNB Series Kevin Zucker
Tour Update—The German Campaigns Andreas Gebhardt


The Information War Christopher Moeller
The Coming Storm Mike Willner
Myths of Wargaming John Theissen
Napoleon at the Crossroads John Careklas



WARGAME DESIGN VOL. II, 11/12 Summer 2008


Wargame Design Nr. 11
Advances in the Campaigns of Napoleon
Habit of Victory Update
Forms of Maneuver
Strategic Choices
Making Life Difficult for Napoleon
A Friedland CampaignWinter in Poland

Wargame Design Nr. 12
Victory: Games & Reality
Smolensk Quad, 1812
Salad Days at SPI
Thirty Years of Campaigns for the Campaigns of Napoleon
The Role of the Idea in Game Design
Force Strength at the Battle of Leipzig
Afterword: 1809 and 2009


WARGAME DESIGN VOL. III Nr. 3, 32 page issue...


CONTENTS:


A BATTLEFIELD OF YOUR OWN CHOOSING

Discussion by Moeller on his derailment at Vauchamps. The video of the session is also highly rated.
THE "1R" RESULT This Consimworld Conversation may be arcane to those who haven't played the game some. But there are some good things, including a description of the troops in Marmont's VI Corps.
A FINE BALANCE between playability and that other thing.
BAGGAGES HO! Am I the only one interested in this?
VEDETTE ENCOUNTERS Finally, some source material instead of just going on smatterings. Based on de Brack, "Cavalry Outpost Duties." De Brack mentions that at 2,000 meters men and horses are mere points, but at 700 m, men's heads are disinctly seen. There is even a diagram from the original Austrian Service Manual, showing how the vedettes should form a chain in front of the main body.
OPERATIONAL ART is one of the main articles, explains how operations were done at this scale and talks about the C3 Loop. Lots of quotes from Napoleon. Stages of the Strategical Battle.
THIN RED LINE discusses a common myth. David Chandler on Ligny. Strongpoints on the Napoleonic Battlefield. Contrasting the Prussian tactics at Ligny with those at Jena.

