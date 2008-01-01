Operational Studies Group

Wargame Design Magazine
THE FORUM OF NAPOLEONIC SIMULATION
The way to study the past is not to confine oneself to mere knowledge of history but, through application of this knowledge, to give actuality to the past. -Richard Wilhelm
Wargame Design is a forum for the development of new ideas - to further our journey toward new horizons for our hobby. We encourage you to participate in making game design once again a serious study.
Topics Covered in Wargame Design
Design Projects: Articles by the design team of upcoming OSG games.
Scenarios & Variants: Modifications of existing OSG games.
Questions & Answers: Clarifications, often with design rational, and optional rules.
Design Theory: What makes a simulation successful? Can you have a successful simulation that is not a good game?
Basics of Wargame Design: Design begins with setting the correct time/space parameters, and our in-depth coverage will take you along for the ride.
Researching: The most important topics: 1) strengths and weaknesses of the armies, and 2) environment and geography.
Research Reports: Articles on three areas in research: 1) Games under development; 2) Work in archives in Europe and the U.S.; 3) Tours to visually inspect battle sites.
..if I were to applaud any designers today, there would be just two of the many worthy, that to me offer all the goods, innovation, intelligence, confidence, dedication, passion, humility, benevolence, and humor. They would be: Volko Ruhnke - who takes the concept of the CDG to a whole new level. Kevin Zucker - who inspires me with his commitment to history and playability in Napoleonics. His magazine Wargame Design, that I've only recently started reading, is the closest thing to The General's excitement level that I've seen in decades. Truly passionate; almost - community - in feel.
- Adam Parker
WARGAME DESIGN VOL. IV, Nr. 2
Editorial: That Thing Called “Realism”
Game Designers: David Collins
Bumps on the Road to Bautzen, Jean Foisy
NAC: Integrating Vedettes in CoN, Christopher Moeller
Chats by the Fire: Marches and Maneuvers, Vince Hughes
Designer’s Notes: Column Halt!
Orbat Notes: Commanding the Allies, Tim Carne
Orbat Notes: Crossing the Elster, Tim Carne
Design Files: Get Out of ZOC Free, Kevin Zucker
Design: Setting Limits in Wargame Design
Resurgence: Troops Left at Dresden, Jean Foisy
Update: Napoleon at the Crossroads
History Files: Napoleon at Vitebsk
Design Notes: Designing the Long Game
Design Files: March Rates, John Devereaux
Update: Napoleon’s Resurgence
Editorial, Napoleon's Military Maxims
Getting the Most from Artillery, Guy de Frances
THE MOST INFLUENTIAL GRAPHIC DESIGNER IN WARGAMING
Editorial
Mentor, Eric Lee Smith
The Simonsen Way, Redmond Simonsen
The Forces at Hal, Tim Carne
Napoleon’s Maxims: Terrain
Design Files: March Rates in TLNB
Design Files: Roadblocks
FM 5-102: Expedient Obstacles
Scenario: Neverovsky at Krasnyi
NLG Grand Campaign, Guy De Frances
OrBat Notes: Spain, David Jones, Derek Lang
NAPOLEON'S RED-COATED ADVERSARIES
Editorial
2e Regiment de Chasseurs, Kevin Zucker
Deploy Before You Fight, Chris Moeller
The 7th Lancers, Kevin Zucker
The 1815 Order of Appearance, Tim Carne
Work in Progress: Fleurus 1794, Derek Lang
Rules Seminar: Rules to Kill
RULES UPDATES: All 6 TLNB titles and TLNB 6.8
Work in Progress: Napoleon’s Quagmire
Thoughts on the Grand Campaign
Design Files: What is Basis?
Study: Phases in Napoleonic Operations
Design Files: Roadblocks
Research Notes: The Spanish Army of 1809
CONTENTS: JOHN MICHAEL YOUNG
Editorial
A Great Designer Remembered, Kevin Zucker
The Most Ambitious Design Ever, Paul Saarvas
John Young and PRESTAGS, David Bowman
Follow Up, Kevin Zucker, Andreas E. Gebhardt
Wavre - Critical Sideshow, Kevin Zucker
TLNB Update
Special Offers
CONTENTS: WATERLOO 200
Editorial
Historiography of Waterloo, Andrew Hobley
Corsican Ogres, John Kisner
NLB Lost & Found, Nicola Contardi
NLB's Design Revolution, John Prados
TLNB Updates
NLG Developer's Notes, Derek Lang
House Rules, Barrie Pollock
The Route to Waterloo Luca Franceschetti
NLG Historical Notes, Kevin Zucker
Historic Smolensk AAR, Kevin Zucker
Editorial
Amateurs Talk About Tactics, Kevin Zucker
The New Ways of War Richard K. Riehn
The Closed Watch Case Kevin Zucker
Survey Results
TNLB Update
The Uncertainty Principle Tim Carne
The Influence of Tactics Derek Lang
History in TLNB, Part I Cezary Domalski
Challenges in Wargame Design John Theissen
EDITORIAL
The Player Always Knows
ATTRITION STUDIES
The Army of Bohemia at Leipzig, David Jones
Japanese Naval Air Forces, Kevin Zucker
NAPOLEON AT LEIPZIG
Zucker at Leipzig, Kevin Zucker
Marmont at Mockern, Kevin Zucker
Armistice Talks on 17 Oct. 1813
Letters from the Vault, 2008
WORK IN PROGRESS
Order of Battle Notes, Derek Lang
Recovery and Reorganization, Kevin Zucker
The Kremlin of Mozhaysk, Paolo Scannapieco
FML Baron Schustekh in 1809
PLAYER AIDS, Thomas J. Swider
TLNB Random Events
TRC 4 Days of 1809
Reorganization Display
TLNB Updates, Dick Vohlers
Editorial
SPI: Fertile Ground, Kevin Zucker
What We Learned from Redmond Zucker and Demko
Combat in the TLNB Series Kevin Zucker
Tour Update—The German Campaigns Andreas Gebhardt
Editorial
The Information War Christopher Moeller
The Coming Storm Mike Willner
Myths of Wargaming John Theissen
Napoleon at the Crossroads John Careklas
CONTENTS:
A BATTLEFIELD OF YOUR OWN CHOOSING
BAGGAGES HO! Am I the only one interested in this?
VEDETTE ENCOUNTERS Finally, some source material instead of just going on smatterings. Based on de Brack, "Cavalry Outpost Duties." De Brack mentions that at 2,000 meters men and horses are mere points, but at 700 m, men's heads are disinctly seen. There is even a diagram from the original Austrian Service Manual, showing how the vedettes should form a chain in front of the main body.
OPERATIONAL ART is one of the main articles, explains how operations were done at this scale and talks about the C3 Loop. Lots of quotes from Napoleon. Stages of the Strategical Battle.
THIN RED LINE discusses a common myth. David Chandler on Ligny. Strongpoints on the Napoleonic Battlefield. Contrasting the Prussian tactics at Ligny with those at Jena.