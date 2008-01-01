Operational Studies Group

​THE FORUM OF NAPOLEONIC SIMULATION

The way to study the past is not to confine oneself to mere knowledge of history but, through application of this knowledge, to give actuality to the past. -Richard Wilhelm



Wargame Design is a forum for the development of new ideas - to further our journey toward new horizons for our hobby. We encourage you to participate in making game design once again a serious study.





Topics Covered in Wargame Design

Design Projects: Articles by the design team of upcoming OSG games.

Scenarios & Variants: Modifications of existing OSG games.

Questions & Answers: Clarifications, often with design rational, and optional rules.

Design Theory: What makes a simulation successful? Can you have a successful simulation that is not a good game?

Basics of Wargame Design: Design begins with setting the correct time/space parameters, and our in-depth coverage will take you along for the ride.

Researching: The most important topics: 1) strengths and weaknesses of the armies, and 2) environment and geography.

Research Reports: Articles on three areas in research: 1) Games under development; 2) Work in archives in Europe and the U.S.; 3) Tours to visually inspect battle sites.







