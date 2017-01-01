TWO NEW Products NOW IN STOCK

I have followed your designs - and played quite a few of them - for many years now, and sincerely admire the crystal clear reasoning behind design decisions and your outstanding historical notes, which led me to get more involved in the Napoleonic Era in several ways, from some reading to historical reenactment (now for more than 10 years) of "our" Guerra de la Independencia/ Peninsular War.

I have been reading this evening every page of the most impressive "Wargame Design 2014" collection, a publication I did not know about, and have been REALLY impressed both by its quality and insightful information and the passion it is transpiring